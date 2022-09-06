Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) went down in an inexplicable crash just 150 metres from the finish to dampen his own devastating attack on Stage 16 at La Vuelta.

The Slovenian blew the peloton apart when he launched inside the final 3km as the race headed uphill, leading a select of group of five riders into the home straight as he sought to gain time on Remco Evenpoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

And he was set to take a big chunk as Evenepoel nursed a mechanical down the road – the Belgian only spared a huge loss of time due to the 3km safety net – only to somehow contrive to crash in the sprint tear-up. Roglic may yet be given the same time as the front group.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) emerged out of the carnage to take victory ahead of Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), but the day was all about Roglic and his latest episode of rotten luck.

