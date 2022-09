Cycling

Remco Evenepoel best bits at La Vuelta as brilliant Belgian dethrones Primoz Roglic

Remco Evenepoel became the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour in 44 years after a hugely impressive three weeks at La Vuelta.

00:05:33, an hour ago