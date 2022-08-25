Zwift sensation Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first pro victory on Stage 6 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) grabbed the leader's red jersey in the pouring rain. Three-time champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) could not live with the pace set by Evenepoel, crossing the line with a larger group 80 seconds later.

Such were the appalling conditions that TV images failed to capture Vine crossing the line – instead broadcasting a gloomy haze – before Evenepoel led home Enric Mas (Movistar).

Vine claims first pro win – although can you spot him in gloomy haze?

Evenepoel was teed up by team-mate Julian Alaphilippe, hitting the front of the main pack with 8km remaining then forming a four-strong select group with Roglic, Mas and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers).

A kilometre later and four had become two. Evenepoel had Mas as a passenger on his wheel as he set off in pursuit of Vine, the lone leader after the Australian had cruelly caught Ukrainian escapee Mark Padun (EF Education–EasyPost).

Vine, a late arrival in the sport after making his name from the comfort of indoor racing, held off Evenepoel and Mas to deliver a memorable win and round off a stage for the ages.

"It’s almost unreal," said a jubiliant Vine afterwards. "At 70k to go, I missed the break; got a flat tyre in the first 5k… Even though it was still the team’s plan if it all came back together for me to go on the final climb, it’s unreal to be able to do it. From the GC group, it’s incredible. I’ve been working towards this all year, after last year, coming so close. It’s a dream come true.”

Evenepoel is the youngest leader of the Vuelta since Ettore Pastorelli, 34 years ago.

“I’m really happy and proud to be here," Evenepoel said afterwards. "It’s a dream come true and the reason I’ve been working so hard and so long. I think what I showed today was one of the best things I’ve done on the bike. We can only be proud of what we achieved today.”

