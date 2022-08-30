“Forty-eight seconds? Well, that’s a big surprise.” Remco Evenepoel’s reaction to discovering his winning margin while warming down on the rollers was almost as memorable as his emphatic ride between Elche and Alicante, which saw the 22-year-old Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider cement his position at the top of the general classification after blowing the field away.

Evenepoel completed a pan-flat 30.1km race of truth in an average speed of 55.656kmph, coming home in a rip-roaring time of 33’18” to win a maiden Grand Tour stage in the leader’s red jersey.

No sooner had rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) dislodged Evenepoel’s French team-mate Remi Cavagna in the hot seat than Evenepoel powered home to end his rival’s run of four consecutive time trial wins in La Vuelta since his first appearance in 2019.

Evenepoel’s victory saw the Belgian move 2’41” clear of Roglic at the top of the general classification, with Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) dropping to third place at 3’03” after battling to 10th place on the stage and almost being caught by the rampant Evenepoel on the home straight.

After leading for the majority of the afternoon, Cavagna ended up with third place one minute behind Evenepoel, for whom his ride acted as the ideal marker.

“I saw that my team-mate Remi did really well. It was perfect for me that he did such a good time because when I was sitting in the bus, I could see that everyone was slowing down in the second part compared to his time,” Evenepoel admitted.

“I knew I just had to push the same power all the time because it was flat with a super-hard finish. But my legs were so heavy on this last bump. It was really, really hard.”

Ineos Grenadiers duo Carlos Rodriguez and Pavel Sivakov completed the top five with solid rides 1’22” and 1’27” in arrears. Spanish debutant Rodriguez retained his fourth place on GC at 3’55” while Frenchman Sivakov rose one place to ninth at 7’06”.

Britain’s Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) moved above 19-year-old Spaniard Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) into fifth place after a solid ride for seventh place, one spot behind his team-mate Lawson Craddock, the American TT champion, and one place ahead of compatriot Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), who rose into the top 10.

Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) retained his seventh place on GC despite taking a wrong turn in the closing moments of the course, a mistake that cost him around 25 seconds. Almeida will now be looking over his shoulder at Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) after the Colombian put in the TT performance of his career to take ninth place.

'He’s gone the wrong way!' – Almeida left red-faced after monster gaffe in time trial

But the day belonged to Evenepoel, who entered the stage as overwhelming favourite for a maiden Grand Tour stage win, but kept his cool in the fierce heat to do just what he had set out to do while extending his lead over all his rivals in the battle for red.

“It’s super nice to win this time trial in the red jersey – it’s an amazing feeling. I’ve achieved my dream of winning a stage and now we’re going to fight to try and win this Vuelta. The pressure is off – I won a stage. Now the team is super confident, everybody is performing so well, so we just have to fight to take this jersey home.”

The 77th edition of La Vuelta continues on Wednesday with the 193km Stage 11 to Cabo de Gata, where the sprinters should contest a fast finish on the salty sea flats of south-eastern Spain. Any sprint will be without the double stage winner Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe after the Irishman was one of eight non-starters on Tuesday as Covid cases continued to take their toll on the peloton.

At the rate he’s going, a positive test will be the only thing that can stand between Remco Evenepoel and the top step of the podium in Madrid.

