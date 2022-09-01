For the first time in his debut Vuelta, things did not go entirely according to plan for Remco Evenepoel after the race leader became the second Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider in as many days to hit the deck on a slippery corner.

Luckily for the red jersey, the damage was not as severe as it was for his team-mate Julian Alaphilippe 24 hours earlier, the French world champion having been forced out of the race with a dislocated shoulder.

Ad

For Evenepoel, the damage was just superficial – a few cuts and bruises, not least to his ego after skidding out on an innocuous corner that posed no danger, at a point in the race where the Belgian was under no real pressure.

Vuelta a España Red jersey Evenepoel crashes, rages at commissaires AN HOUR AGO

After venting his fury at the race director – citing the over-zealous braking of a motorcycle ahead of the peloton, plus the quality of the road surface – Evenepoel fought back into the pack and gathered his calm ahead of the final climb. Here on the Penas Blancas, Evenepoel rode defensively in the wake of a superb stage win from Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), the Olympic champion proving himself to be the strongest of the day’s large 32-man breakaway.

Carapaz crossed the line nine seconds clear of the Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), who rose 15 places to sixth in the new top 10. Slovenia’s Jan Polanc also entered the top 10 after taking fourth place in the stage just behind his UAE Team Emirates colleague Marc Soler.

Australia’s Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also featured in the breakaway but the double stage winner was unable to replicate his form from the opening week of the race, fading to seventh place on the final climb but retaining the polka dot jersey.

It was the bloodied figure of Evenepoel who led the GC favourites home almost eight minutes down on Carapaz, the Belgian following all the accelerations and attacks on the 19km ascent before applying some pressure of his own in the closing kilometre.

Slovenia’s defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and the Spanish duo of Enric Mas (Movistar) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) followed Evenepoel over the line for the same time, but the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan), Ineos Grenadiers duo Carlos Rodriguez and Tao Geoghegan Hart, and the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) all lost a bit of time in the closing moments.

There was no change in the top three with Evenepoel leading Roglic by 2’41” and Mas by 3’03”. The top five is completed by Spanish champion Rodriguez and compatriot Ayuso, with Kelderman now sixth at 6’28”.

More to follow...

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta: How to watch Stage 12 as monster finish awaits 7 HOURS AGO