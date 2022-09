Cycling

Remco Evenepoel refuses to sign red jersey for young fan after Stage 17 at La Vuelta

A mini storm erupted at La Vuelta after Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) initially refused to sign a fan’s jersey - although the Belgian later claimed he did. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:34, 9 minutes ago