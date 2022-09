Cycling

Remco Evenepoel revels in podium moment at La Vuelta

Remco Evenepoel arrived at La Vuelta with a host of questions hanging over his head. Would he last the full three weeks? Could he rival Primoz Roglic in the mountains? How would he cope with the pressure as Belgium’s new Grand Tour hope? Evenepoel has answered them all emphatically and came into Madrid on Sunday to complete a memorable Vuelta triumph in Spain.

00:02:23, 3 minutes ago