Cycling

Sam Oomen crestfallen despite team-mate Primoz Roglic’s win on La Vuelta Stage 4

Sam Oomen had hoped he would become the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to wear the leader’s red jersey at La Vuelta. Instead, team-mate Primoz Roglic blew apart the field to soar into the GC lead after the race came back together.

00:01:07, an hour ago