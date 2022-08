Cycling

‘That was brilliant!’ – Kaden Groves wins Stage 11 after BikeExchange sprint masterclass at La Vuelta

Kaden Groves timed his sprint to perfection to win Stage 11 at La Vuelta to ease BikeExchange-Jayco’s pain from Simon Yates’ exit due to Covid. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:21, an hour ago