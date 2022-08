Cycling

'The most important race for me' - Remco Evenpoel 'really happy' to make La Vuelta 2022 debut

Remco Evenpoel says he is 'really happy' to make his debut at La Vuelta and says it is "the most important race" for him.

00:02:12, 11 minutes ago