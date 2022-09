Cycling

‘The second to last climb will be important’ – Ineos sports director Matteo Tossato previews ‘toughest day’ at La Vuelta

Ineos Grenadiers sporting director Matteo Tossato believes the penultimate climb of Stage 15 will be an important part of Sunday's queen stage at La Vuelta.

00:02:29, an hour ago