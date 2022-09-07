Primoz Roglic will not start Stage 17 of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana following a horror crash at the end of the previous day's stage.

His team, Jumbo-Visma, announced on Wednesday morning that the three-time champion is out of the race "as a consequence of yesterday's crash".

"Unfortunately, Primoz Roglic will not be at the start of Stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash," they wrote in a tweet.

"Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be."

Roglic had been second in the general classification and was looking to make more inroads into the lead of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian suffered a puncture soon after his Slovenian rival attacked near the finish, but as the incident occurred inside the final 3km he was given only an eight-second gap to the lead group.

Roglic's abandonment continues a difficult year of Grand Tour racing for the former ski jumper.

Roglic's withdrawal leaves Evenepoel two minutes and one second clear in the race for the red jersey, with Enric Mas (Movistar) elevated to second in the GC.

UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodriguez of the Ineos Grenadiers complete a chasing Spanish trio with the pair each around five minutes down on the race leader.

"It's never good when you have to leave the race because of an accident," Evenepoel said after Roglic's crash, expressing concern for the Slovenian.

"I spoke with him in the dressing rooms and asked if he was OK. I think he was groggy and was going to hospital."

The 2022 Vuelta a Espana concludes in Madrid on Sunday

