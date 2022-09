Cycling

‘Unfair’ – Fred Wright says Primoz Roglic crash was ‘racing incident’

Fred Wright (Team Bahrain Victorious) says that the crash that ruled Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) out of the Vuelta was a racing incident. Following his exit, Roglic pointed the blame at Wright for the “unacceptable” crash, a claim dismissed by Bahrain Victorious in a statement on Friday.

