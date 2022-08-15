Primoz Riglic has been passed fit to take part in the upcoming Vuelta a Espana after recovering from injuries sustained at this year’s Tour de France

The Jumbo-Visma rider has been away from the sport since retiring from the Tour de France, and 10 days ago he returned to training.

Ad

This year’s Tour starts in Utrecht, the Netherlands, this Friday.

Vuelta a España 'Finally back on the road' - Roglic on the bike two weeks before Vuelta a Espana 05/08/2022 AT 15:55

With a dislocated shoulder and back injury sustained in Stage 5 - he retired after Stage 14 - apparently now behind the Slovenian, Roglic will attempt to win a fourth consecutive Vuelta.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said: "We are delighted that Primoz can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France.

"Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready.

"We have a good and balanced team at the start that can optimally support Primoz in all areas.

"It is a pity that Koen Bouwman will not make it to the start due to his injury. We would have loved to see him in the Vuelta in the great form he displayed during the last Giro d'Italia."

Jumbo-Visma will also include American hill specialist Sepp Kuss as well as Australia’s two-time time trial world champion, Rohan Dennis.

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France How Ten Hag helped inspire Jumbo's masterplan to topple Pogacar at Tour 28/07/2022 AT 13:19