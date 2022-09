Cycling

Watch Primoz Roglic attack Remco Evenepoel as red jersey cracks for first time at La Vuelta

Primoz Roglic attacked Remco Evenepoel on the final climb of Stage 14, riding away from the red jersey for the first time at this year's race.

00:02:32, Yesterday at 15:40