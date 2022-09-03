Cycling

‘We are getting better’ – Jumbo-Visma sports director Addy Engels hopes Primoz Roglic can ‘get close’ to Remco Evenepoel

Primoz Roglic is 2'41" behind Remco Evenepoel with eight stages of La Vuelta to go. Saturday sees the first of two summit finishes this weekend which Jumbo-Visma sports director Addy Engels believes is a big opportunity for Roglic to begin to close the gap to the red jersey.

00:01:59, an hour ago