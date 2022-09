Cycling

‘We want to keep it all the way to Madrid’ – Jay Vine fully focused on retaining polka dot jersey

Jay Vine says his Alpecin-Deceunick team plan to keep the polka dot jersey all the way to Madrid at La Vuelta. Vine leads his team-mate Robert Stannard by 19 points in the ‘King of the Mountains’ standings going into Stage 14. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:42, 2 hours ago