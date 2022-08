Cycling

‘We’ll let the road decide’ – Jai Hindley on Bora leadership battle at La Vuelta

‘We’ll let the road decide’ – Jai Hindley on Bora leadership battle at La Vuelta. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:32, 2 hours ago