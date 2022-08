Cycling

Why on earth does Mark Cavendish not have a team for next season?

Mark Cavendish is not only the hunt for a record 35th win at the Tour de France, but also for a new contract for the 2023 season as the Manx Missile prepares to leave Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. So why is he still without a team – and who might take him? The Breakaway discuss…

00:03:18, an hour ago