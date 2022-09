Cycling

Why Remco Evenepoel will become a 'hero' in Belgium after La Vuelta win

Remco Evenepoel all but secured Vuelta a Espana glory after holding off his nearest title challenger Enric Mas in the race’s penultimate stage. Barring a spectacular collapse in the final stage, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider will become the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour in 44 years, and be propelled to superstar status at home, as Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd applaud the brilliant youngster.

00:05:41, 24 minutes ago