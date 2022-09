Cycling

Why UAE Team Emirates ‘have to take’ Juan Ayuso to Tour de France alongside Tadej Pogacar

Juan Ayuso became the first teenager since 1908 to finish on a podium at a Grand Tour at La Vuelta on Sunday. Now Adam Blythe is urging UAE Team Emirates to add the Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, to their super squad for the Tour de France.

