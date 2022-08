Cycling

‘Your flies are undone!’ – Tao Geoghegan Hart pauses interview to warn reporter at La Vuelta

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) cut a frustrated figure at the end of Stage 8 at La Vuelta – but still had the humour to warn our reporter… Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:15, an hour ago