Chris Froome will first represent his new team Israel Start-Up Nation in January in the eight-stage Argentine event the Vuelta a San Juan.

The 35-year-old brought to an end his glittering 10-year career with Team Sky/Ineos at the end of the 2020 season, having won seven Grand Tours.

Israel Start-Up Nation snapped him up and he will lead his team in South America next month, with Peter Sagan and Remco Evenepoel also rumoured to be in the field.

"This race will mark the beginning of a much-anticipated new chapter of my career," he is quoted as saying by The Independent.

"I look forward to racing with my new team-mates and getting the ball rolling on the adventure that lies ahead."

Sporting director Rik Verbrugghe said. "We see it as a perfect opportunity for Chris to start the building process towards the peak of the season down the road."

