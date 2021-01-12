The 2021 edition of the Vuelta a San Juan has been cancelled as a result of increasing numbers of coronavirus infections in Argentina.

Riders such as Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were due to take part in the event scheduled for January 24-31 as they began their season.

Slovakian cyclist Sagan will instead begin the season with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad event at the end of February.

The Vuelta had contemplated holding the event with domestic riders only and with national squads from around South America, but the San Juan governor confirmed the event would not go ahead.

“The organisation of the Vuelta a San Juan announces that it has decided to suspend the Vuelta Ciclística a San Juan, which is part of the UCI Pro Series 2021 Calendar,” said the statement.

“The decision arises and corresponds with facts that are public and well-known, as well as the recommendations of national and international organisations regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“San Juan will continue working with the same passion and spirit for the growth of the sport and of this Argentinian classic, which will seek in the coming years to maintain its international character.”

The coronavirus pandemic caused the interruption, postponement and cancellations of many races in the 2020 season. Events in Australia, a country with some of the toughest restrictions in the world, have been cancelled.

