Groupama-FDJ rider Stefan Kung claimed the Stage 4 time trial event at the Volta a Valencia on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old Swiss blitzed his rivals on the Xilxes - Almenara course by such a distance that he moved into the lead in the general classification ahead of Sunday’s conclusion.

The race had looked to be a tight affair until Enric Mas (Movistar) suffered a puncture in the final kilometre to ruin his chances.

Kung finished in 16:12, 10 seconds ahead of Movistar’s Nelson Oliveira in second, and T39 seconds clear of Thibaut Guernalec (Arkea-Samsic) in third.

The previous leader Mas was well down, outside the top 10, which meant that he dropped into third place overall, 36 seconds off the lead. Oliveira is now in second, six points behind.

