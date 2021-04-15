Frenchman Arnaud Demare has won the second stage of the Volta a Valenciana ahead of Belgium’s Timothy Dupont.

Australian Caleb Ewan finished third as riders braved the conditions in a wet and windy afternoon in Alicante.

Demare was able to fend off the challenge of Ewan on his wheel as they approached the line to take the victory as Dupont also failed to get beyond him.

Miles Scotsman, Demare's Groupama-FDJ team-mate, retains the lead in the general classification following his emphatic Stage 1 win in Ondara 24 hours earlier.

Groupama-FDJ controlled the peloton working for Demare, and it paid off at the end as they were able to pull back the breakaway and make it difficult for other sprinters to catch their man.

The blustery conditions played their part on the day with a number of riders still in rain jackets as they approached the sprint.

Scotson's overall lead in the race is a comfortable 32 seconds over Lotto-Soudal's John Degenkolb.

