Cycling

Volta a Valencia 2021 - Highlights: Stefan Kung wins Stage 4 time trial, takes lead from Enric Mas

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was fastest in an impressive showing at Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Valencia, in Saturday's time trial event. The 27-year-old Swiss rider was so far clear of the pack that he was able to leapfrog the previous leader, Movistar's Enric Mas was in contention until he was struck down by a puncture.

00:03:44, an hour ago