Cycling

Volta a Valencia cycling 2021 - Enric Mas seizes yellow jersey with Stage 3 win

Movistar rider Eric Mas moved into the lead of the Volta a Valencia general classification after Stage 3 of the Spanish event. Stefan Kung moved into second in the overall standings, as Miles Scotson dropped away from the lead after taking charge of the race in the first two stages of the race this week.

00:02:52, an hour ago