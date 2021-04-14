Miles Scotson kicked off the Volta a Valenciana with an emphatic stage one win for Groupama–FDJ.
The Australian broke away from the peloton with over 20km to go and with no-one seriously threatening to follow him, he eventually closed out victory by 28 seconds in Ondara.
'Heartbreak for everyone else' - Watch Cavendish grab Stage 4 win
There was a minor scare for Scotson, who crashed with 4km left on a wet roundabout, but his lead was so big that he was able to gather himself and get back on his bike, before riding to the line unchallenged.
It is the first professional stage win for the two-time world track cycling world champion, who usually serves as a domestique in support of Arnaud Demare.
The second stage starts and finishes in Alicante and stretches 178.1km.
