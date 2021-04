Cycling

Volta a Valenciana 2021 cycling video highlights: Arnaud Demare takes rain-drenched Stage 2 win

The 29-year-old Frenchman was able to hold off a late push from Timothy Dupont and Caleb Ewan to claim victory in the 178.1km Alicante stage to claim victory. The win sees Groupama-FDJ team-mate Miles Scotson retain the lead in the General classification following his first stage win 24 hours earlier.

00:03:12, 3 hours ago