Cycling

Vuelta a Valencia 2021 news - Miles Scotson powers to impressive victory in first stage in Spain

Watch the closing moments of the opening stage of the 2021 Veulta a Valencia. Time trial specialist Miles Scotson powered to victory for the second pro stage win of his career. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago