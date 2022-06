Cycling

Watch highlights of Stage 7 of Criterium du Dauphine as Primoz Roglic takes leader’s jersey

Primoz Roglic fired a warning to the Tour de France GC contenders with a strong finish on Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine to take the leader’s jersey - as Carlos Verona took the stage win. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:05:18, 43 minutes ago