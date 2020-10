Cycling

Watch the full exclusive interview with Lizzy Banks on shock closure of women's cycling team Equipe

Lizzy Banks has spoken to Orla Chennaoui after the sponsors who rescued cycling team Equipe Paule Ka during the Covid-19 pandemic failed to meet their payments. The British cyclist, who won the longest stage of this year's Giro Rosa, spoke in great detail about the issue.

00:10:51