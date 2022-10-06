Remco Evenepoel hints he could make his debut at the Tour de France next year, but says he will assess the route first.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere has suggested that Evenepoel should try and win the Giro d'Italia in 2023 before making his Tour de France debut in 2024.

Evenepoel, who failed to finish the 2021 Giro after coming back from an pelvic injury, does not want to rush into a decision.

"After the Vuelta, there were a lot of comments, opinions, about going to the Tour de France as quickly as possible," the Belgian said.

"But with team we have a plan. Like this year, we never changed the plan, so it will be the same for the Tour and the next Grand Tours."

Evenepoel says his decision will likely come down to what the routes for the Giro and the Tour de France are like and that he has "lots of years" to plan ahead for.

He added: "We'll look at the parcours, the time trial kilometres and all the other aspects. From that moment we can decide which Grand Tour we do.

"We've always stayed calm, because it's useless to go faster than the plan or what have in mind. I'm only 22, I'll be 23 in January, so I still have lots of years ahead of me.

"The Vuelta is already a good first step towards the big dream, but dreams can take many years to come true. So we'll take it step by step."

The 2023 Giro d'Italia route will be unveiled on October 17 while the Tour de France route comes out on October 27.

