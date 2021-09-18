Patrick Lefevere says he has reached an agreement over a new deal to keep Mark Cavendish at Deceuninck-QuickStep for 2022.

Cavendish revived his career after signing a deal to return to Deceuninck-QuickStep for the current campaign, and returned to prominence when winning four stages of the Tour de France.

The Manxman’s achievements in 2021 boosted his profile and his bargaining power in contract negotiations.

However, this has been countered by team manager Lefevere who says a deal has been struck - with the only stumbling block being what Cavendish wants to do after the 2022 season.

“I read that the negotiations between Mark Cavendish and me are difficult and that the water is deep,” Lefevere wrote in Het Nieuwsblad. “The reality, meanwhile, is somewhat different. I will see Mark face-to-face next week when he is in Belgium for the World Championships. It's easier to talk than on the phone.

“We have now reached an agreement on wages and bonuses. The only point of contention is what Mark can do after his career. He would like to remain involved with our team and that is certainly negotiable for me.”

A bone of contention for Cavendish is his desire to ride in the Tour de France in 2022. He is level with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins, and wants to break that record.

Lefevre has suggested Fabio Jakobsen will be Deceuninck’s sprint option at next year’s Tour, but that stance may well shift should Cavendish sign the contract on offer.

