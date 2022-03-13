Ineos Grenadiers have raised the prospect of Egan Bernal making a return to racing in 2022.

The 2019 Tour de France winner's recovery is going well, and he has posted images of his gym sessions.

Bernal has a long road ahead, but he is intent on making a return to top-level cycling - and it could happen in 2022.

"If we're to think of the standard times needed to make a recovery, the answer would be no," Ineos coach Xabier Artetxe told Gazzetta dello Sport about Bernal returning in 2022.

"However, Egan is a top-level sportsman and his recovery skills are also above average. I wouldn't reject this possibility even without setting it as a fixed goal – it's an option that exists.

“He is working to get back as soon as possible. It could be 2023 but also the end of this year. We must not rule it out, far from it."

Riding a bike again would be a major milestone, but Artetxe is convinced the 25-year-old will return to elite competition.

"I have always told the team doctor: yes, I have faith that he will return to the highest level," Artetxe said. "I know what I'm saying has no scientific basis, because you can't know what's going to happen.

"But I see him working, and once he has achieved strong musculoskeletal stability again, he may even be able to correct some decompensation that was there before, and be more balanced.

"He's motivated and has an incredible desire to return. It will also be stronger psychologically. Without forgetting that in a path like yours you don't always improve, there could be occasional small pains, moments of tiredness, a few steps backwards. Fortunately, up to now, there have been no problems."

