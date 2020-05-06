Ashleigh Moolman Pasio says she is is fully embracing the Zwift Tour for All experience after recording her second successive stage victory on Wednesday and the third for CCC-Liv in as many days.

The CCC-Liv rider opened up a big gap on the closing KOM climb to finish Stage 3, ahead of Britain's Joss Lowden, in relatively comfortable fashion.

The South African says she is enjoying the tour and that her familiarity with Zwift is working to her advantage.

"I must say, I am! [enjoying it] I’m suffering but as pro cyclists we somehow like the pain so it’s been cool," she said post-race.

"It was by far the longest race I’ve done on Zwift so far. But I think I had an advantage once again as during the lockdown in Spain I’ve spent a lot of time on Zwift.

"Most days I was doing 70-odd kilometres, so I’m accustomed to it.

"Those [riders] that aren’t, after an hour, if you’re not accustomed to Zwift, you start to feel it because it is different to riding on the road; there isn’t a lot of recovery and you’re pushing all the time.

I decided to give it a go from the bottom and see what I could do and I’m really happy to take the win.

Moolman Pasio has also praised the Tour for giving fans greater accessibility to cyclists during lockdown around Europe.

She added: "My following is increasing week by week and it’s just because of the possibility to really engage with fans on Zwift.

"You do there rides or join events and you can chat with one another on the companion app and it’s really cool.

"I think people really appreciate us making the time to ride with them and answer their questions.

That’s the biggest part I enjoy in Zwift – the social aspect and the possibility to really engage with your fans.

