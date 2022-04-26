Cycling

'We want to show how beautiful cycling is' - Marta Cavalli on looming Tour de France Femmes

After a run of top 10 finishes in the biggest races, in April Marta Cavalli finally made the breakthrough on the world stage. A maiden World Tour victory in Amstel Gold Race was followed a week later by another at Fleche Wallone Feminine, where she outsprinted Annemiek van Vleuten atop the Mur de Huy. Spring classics done and dusted, she now looks towards the Tour de France Femmes.

00:04:14, 2 hours ago