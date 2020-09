Cycling

What to expect in the Giro Rosa, the women’s Grand Tour? Orla Chennaoui explains

The Giro Rosa is the biggest stage race of 2020 in women’s cycling. Annemiek van Vleuten is the defending champion, but this year’s edition promises to be wide open. Orla Chennaoui previews what promises to be an incredibly exciting and dynamic race.

