When are the Classics, Grand Tours and World Championships? The key dates for cycling's autumn races

Cycling is one of the many sports with a completely new schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the revised dates for the 2020 UCI World Tour and Women's World Tour here.

Top level cycling returns on August 1 with Strade Bianche, kicking off an intense three-month schedule that sees all of the sport's major races crammed into a little over 12 weeks.

The Tour de France will as ever be the flagship event, but there are a number of other highlights in what could be one of the most exciting periods for the sport in decades.

The Monuments

Milan San Remo – Saturday, August 8

The traditional first Monument of the year comes a week after the season restarts with Strade Bianche. Julian Alaphilippe is the defending champion while Philippe Gilbert will be looking to become only the fourth rider to win all five monument races. He’s twice finished third at the race.

Tour of Flanders – Sunday, October 18

Usually held in early April, riders will this year be going over the cobbles in the middle of October, which could make for some interesting weather conditions. Alberto Bettiol will be the defending champion.

Paris Robauix – Sunday, October 25

Usually a tough race in mid-April, Paris Robauix could be even more hellish in late autumn, particularly with tired legs as this will be the final major European race of the year. Philippe Gilbert won in 2019 but look out for Mathieu van der Poel as he makes his debut.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege – Sunday, October 4

The oldest Classic takes place a day after the re-arranged Giro d’Italia kicks off. Jakob Fuglsang is the defending champion.

Giro di Lombardia – Saturday, August 15

Usually the last of the five Monument races, the Giro di Lombardia will this year come just a week after Milan-San Remo and runs alongside the final days of the Critérium du Dauphiné (August 12-16). Bauke Mollema has said he hopes to defend his title.

Key Women's Tour races

Strade Bianche – Saturday, August 1

Exactly six months after the first race of the 2020 Women's World Tour in Australia, the Tour returns in Italy. Road world champion Annemiek van Vleuten will be aiming to defend her title and pick up where she left off with a brilliant win in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

La Course by Le Tour de France – Saturday, August 29

The change of date has also meant a change of route for La Course from a circuit in Paris to a 96km road race that features two climbs over the Cote de Rimiez. Marianne Vos is the defending champion.

Giro Rosa – Friday, September 11 to Saturday, September 19

The premier stage race on the Women’s Tour start finishes just two days before the elite time trial at the Road World Championships, which could make for a few tricky decisions. Annemiek van Vleuten will be looking to win the race for a third year in a row.

Paris–Roubaix – Sunday, October 25

The women will finally get a chance to tackle the ‘Hell of the North’ for the first time this year. The gruelling race has been added to the re-arranged calendar and has generated plenty of excitement among riders.

The World Championships

UCI Road World Championships – Sunday, September 20 to Sunday, September 27

The scheduling of the World Championships this year sees it start on the same day that the Tour de France finishes. The men’s elite individual time trial is on the opening day (September 20) - despite suggestions that it could be moved later in the week to help recovery for those riders coming from the Tour - followed by the women’s elite individual time trial on September 21, the women’s road race on September 26 and men’s road race on September 27. Mads Pedersen (road race) and Rohan Dennis (time trial) won the men’s events last year while Annemiek van Vleuten (road race) and Chloé Dygert Owen (time trial) won the women’s races.

The Grand Tours

Tour de France – Saturday, August 29 to Sunday, September 20

Usually the second of the Grand Tours, the Tour de France will be the first on the calendar this year. The race starts in Nice and finishes in Paris, features six summit finishes, a host of new climbs, eight possible sprints, and just a single time trial. Read more about the route here. Egan Bernal won the race last year but all eyes will be on Team Ineos to see how things play out between Bernal, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Giro d’Italia – Saturday, October 3 to Sunday, October 25

The Giro was the first of the Grand Tours to postpone and returns without the planned opening stages in Hungary, instead running an extended start in Sicily. With the race starting so soon after the Tour de France, the usual Giro-Tour double is not an option this year, with World Tour teams splitting their resources between the two. There will still be a host of big names involved, including Simon Yates, Remco Evenepoel, Peter Sagan, Vincenzo Nibali and Richard Carapaz.

La Vuelta - Tuesday, October 20 to Sunday, 8 November

The Vuelta will run into November with the chance of weather playing a big part in a slightly compressed race that still contains a host of mountain stages and opportunities for the climbers. Starting a month after the Tour de France means that the Vuelta could see an extremely strong field enter, although details will remain in doubt until after Stage 21 of the Tour in Paris.

Race Dates and Full Schedule

August

Strade Bianche (Italy) (Aug 1)

Tour de Pologne (Poland) (Aug 5-9)

Milan - San Remo (Italy) (Aug 8)

Critérium du Dauphiné (France) (Aug 12-16)

Giro di Lombardia (Italy) (Aug 15)

Bretagne Classic Ouest–France (Aug 25)

GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France) (Aug 26)

La Course by Le Tour de France (Aug 29)

Tour de France (Aug 29-Sep 20)

September

Boels Ladies Tour (Netherlands) (Sep 1-6)

Tirreno–Adriatico (Italy) (Sep 7-14)

GP de Quebec (Canada) (Sep 11)

Giro Rosa (Italy) (Sep 11-19)

GP de Montreal (Canada) (Sep 13)

UCI Road World Championships (Sep 20-27)

BinckBank Tour (Belgium/Netherlands) (Sep 29-Oct 3)

La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium) (Sep 30)

October

EuroEyes Cyclassics (Germany) (Oct 3)

Giro d'Italia (Oct 3-25)

Liège–Bastogne–Liège (Belgium) (Oct 4)

Amstel Gold Race (Netherlands) (Oct 10)

Gent–Wevelgem (Belgium) (Oct 11)

Tour of Flanders (Belgium) (Oct 18)

Vuelta a España (Spain) (Oct 20-Nov 8)

Three Days of Bruges–De Panne (Belgium) (Oct 21)

Tour of Chongming Island (China) (October 23-25)

Paris-Roubaix (France) (Oct 25)

November

Tour of Guangxi (China) (Nov 5-10)

Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta (Spain) (Nov 6-8)

