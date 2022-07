Cycling

‘Wired differently’ – Fabio Jakobsen heralded for coming back from coma to contest ‘dangerous’ sprints

Fabio Jakobsen has been praised for the "mental fortitude" he has shown to come back from a life-threatening crash to win a Tour de France stage.

00:02:56, 12 hours ago