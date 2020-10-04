Break means business

The nine riders are Ellen van Dijk and Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), Juliette Labous (Sunweb), Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team), Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM), Marlen Reusser (Equipe Paule Ka) and Marianne Vos (CCC).

50km to go - breakaway!

A small group has an advantage of about 55" on the Cote de la Vacquee.

Stars or rainbows?

Can anyone beat newly crowned world champ, Anna van der Breggen? She won both the first and second editions of this race - the first with that incredible Ardennes triple crown in 2017.

Annemiek van Vleuten is the defending champion of Liege-Bastogne-Liege and we've learned not to write her off. Even a broken wrist can't seem to keep her off the podium. She's swapped the rainbow for the stars of European Champion so she (still) can't be missed.

First 50km done - no hanging about

There were some splits early on, but it’s all still together and they are flying! The peloton was 7 minutes ahead of the fastest schedule as they took on the first climb of the day, the Côte de Wanne.

Earlier on...

The fourth edition of the epic classic left Bastogne in pretty horrible conditions. Everyone was wrapped up in multiple layers and rain jackets, some even opting for leg warmers. At least the chances of snow – often associated with an April L-B-L – were slim to none…

Good morning!

Welcome to the live blog of a very wet women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

