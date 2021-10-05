Amy Pieters won Stage 2 of the Women’s Tour in a sprint finish, while Clara Copponi took the overall lead.

Pieters (Team SD Worx) was part of a small group that broke clear on the last of 10 laps around a circuit near Walsall.

The group increased their advantage before a long downhill section that led to the finish line.

Pieters managed to outsprint Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar) to the line to take the stage victory.

With the peloton finishing 42 seconds behind, Copponi, who finished third on Stage 1, takes the overall lead of the race.

The third stage of the six-stage race is a 16.6km individual time trial that starts and finishes in Atherstone.

