World champion Elisa Balsamo won a bunch sprint in Felixstowe on the final stage of the Women’s Tour of Britain, with Demi Vollering securing overall glory.

A breakaway looked like succeeding for a large portion of the day, but they were reeled in by the peloton.

It boiled down to a sprint, and Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo had the best legs.

Women’s Tour cycling Wiebes wins Stage Five at The Women's Tour, Vollering retains GC lead A DAY AGO

Eugenia Bujak lit up the day when she went away with 110 kilometres to go. Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers gave chase, and they came together with 80km remaining in the stage.

There was drama with 56km to go as a level crossing halted the break, but they did not lose any advantage as the peloton was also held up.

The lead stretched out to north of three minutes at one point, but the peloton organised itself with 40km to go and the break was reeled in with 14km remaining.

Counterattacks were shut down, and it allowed Balsamo to show her class as she held off Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking on the run to the line.

Vollering came into the day in the overall lead and she finished safely in the peloton to take the race win.

Women’s Tour cycling Wiebes sprints to stage victory as Vollering retains Women's Tour lead 07/10/2021 AT 14:55