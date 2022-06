Cycling

Highlights of Stage 6 of Women’s Tour, as Lorena Wiebes takes stage and Elisa Longo-Borghini clams overall win

Lorena Wiebes had the fastest legs at the finish to take Stage 6, but overall Women’s Tour glory went to Elisa Longo-Borghini who took third on the stage to deny Grace Brown by one second.

00:08:16, 2 hours ago