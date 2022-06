Cycling

Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes takes victory again after dominating the sprint on stage 3 in Gloucestershire

Lorena Wiebes produced a second imperious sprint in as many days as the Women's Tour headed west to Gloucestershire. Although a bunch finish was far from assured, Wiebes' DSM team-mates were able to bring the race back together by the finish and set the Dutchwoman up to take not just the stage but the overall race lead as well.

00:03:13, 6 hours ago