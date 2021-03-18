The Women’s Tour will feature an individual time trial for the first time in its history for the 2021 event.

The market town of Atherstone in Warwickshire will host stage three, which will be held over 16km/10 miles in a nod to the UK’s rich time trial history.

It will be the first time trial to be held following completion of the UCI World Championships in Belgium, meaning cycling fans in Britain may get to see the rainbow jersey wearer.

Organisers have also announced that the Grand Depart on October 4 will finish in Banbury, having previously revealed the race will start in Bicester, meaning the entire opening stage will be held in Oxfordshire.

Confirmation of the race against the clock has gone down well with two-time world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who says similar events are rare on the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

“This news makes me really happy”, said the Movistar Team rider.

“Time trialling is an important part of cycling – it is a Olympic discipline – but we don’t have many opportunities to ride them, so I’m really excited that the Women’s Tour has added one.

This type of stage is good for me – but it’s also good for the future of cycling: younger athletes can learn so much by doing them.

“The Women’s Tour is such a great event – I still get goosebumps when I think about how many schoolchildren line the side of the roads. I hope that this is the case once again in October.”

The schedule for the six-day race is almost complete, but details of stage four on October 7 are still to be confirmed, although it is likely to take place in the east of England, with final details expected to be announced in July.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

