Olympian Oliver Wood claimed victory in the men's omnium on the final day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old took gold with 145 points at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome ahead of Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri and Belgium's Fabio van den Bossche.

The result took Great Britain's overall medal tally to five, with one gold, two silvers and two bronze.

A strong performance in the scratch race, which saw fellow Olympian Matthew Walls cross the line in third, put him top in the standings going into the points race.

Britain's William Perrett finished fifth overall with 104 points.

Wood said: "It was nice to be on the front foot for once going into the points race leading.

"I sort of new from then on that my legs were okay and I had a really tough tempo race, but it paid off in the end.

"I knew that from being in that position before, if you don't keep more than five points ahead then you're going to struggle so I tried to keep the points ahead and then I was safe."

Earlier in the competition, Tokyo Olympic gold medallists Dame Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald led the Great Britain cycling team back to podium position with a silver in the women's team pursuit which was quickly succeeded by a silver by the men's team.

Wood said: "The whole of Team GB are pretty motivated after the last Olympics so the lads in the team pursuit were disappointed in where we came, so we've got unfinished business there.

"There's literally around five or six nations that could win, probably."

It was an Olympic final re-run for the women, with the four Brits facing the Olympic champions and world record holders Germany.

And the result was the same this time around as the Olympic champions crossed the line over five seconds quicker than the British in a time of 4.13.421.

Archibald and Kenny were both forced to retire in the individual events after crashing out.

In the men's team pursuit Wood, Ethan Vernon and Charlie Tanfield were joined by 2021 European bronze medallist Rhys Britton to take the silver against France.

The closer final of the two, the men crossed the line in 3.51.638, just under a second and a half slower than the gold medallists.

On the second day, Tanfield claimed his second medal, with a bronze in the men's individual pursuit in front of Germany's Tobias Buck-Gramko.

Elsewhere, Olympic silver medallist in the team pursuit, Josie Knight won her spot on the podium with a bronze in the women's individual pursuit after a narrow victory over Team Wales' Anna Morris.

Team Wales also brought further British success in the women's team sprint, which saw them earn their first ever senior international medal.

