World champion Annemiek van Vleuten took Stage 2 of the Giro Rosa on Saturday and by doing so moved into the overall lead of the race.

The Dutchwoman launched a solo attack and put in such a dominant performance that she managed to put over a minute between herself and the rest of her rivals.

Tour de France ‘An emotional moment!’ – Bennett dejected as Bora's plan works 37 MINUTES AGO

It was the first time the women’s premier Grand Tour took in sections of Strade Bianche and the stage seemed ripe for Van Vleuten, the two-time defending champion.

Even a mechanical could not stop her as she was caught and then rebuilt her lead all over again.

In the end, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) were all left in her wake.

Now the challenge is on for the rest of the pack to try and catch Van Vleuten, who will join Movistar for next season.

Annemiek van Vleuten - I cheer for Jumbo at the Tour as well as Mitchelton-Scott

Giro Rosa Stage 2 Results

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED)

2. Anna van der Breggen (NED + 1.16

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) s.t.

4. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (DEN) + 1.20

5. Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) + 3.10

6. Mavi Garcia (SPA) s.t.

7. Mikayla Harvey (NZL) s.t.

8. Soraya Paladin (ITA)

9. Erica Magnaldi (ITA)

10. Amanda Spratt (AUS)

Tirreno - Adriatico Merlier outsprints Ackermann and Gaviria for debut World Tour victory at Tirreno-Adriatico AN HOUR AGO