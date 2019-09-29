The team revealed the news during the elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Yorkshire, where Dennis impressively defended his time trial title on Wednesday.

"The team terminated its contract with Mr Dennis on 13th September 2019," a team statement read.

"This termination has not previously been made public to allow Mr Dennis an undisturbed preparation for the UCI 2019 Road World Championships."

Dennis returned from the wilderness to finish over a minute ahead of closest challenger Remco Evenepoel in the world time trial, with the Australian admitting it had been a "tough year".

The 29-year-old went AWOL for over an hour on Stage 12 at the Tour in July, with Bahrain-Merida admitting at the time they had no explanation for his sudden withdrawal.